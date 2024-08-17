Hastings United v Bognor Regis TownHastings United v Bognor Regis Town
Hastings United and Bognor Regis Town share spoils - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Aug 2024, 20:20 BST
It looked like Hastings United were on for a third straight Isthmian premier win – and Bognor for a third straight loss – when two goals from Davide Rodari put the Us 2-0 up at the Pilot Field.

But goals from Tommy Lee Higgs and Callum Barlow in the final 11 minutes earned Robbie Blake’s men a share of the spoils and denied Danny Bloor’s team another win bonus.

The draw leaves Hastings United third in the early table – which is topped by three-wins-from-three Lewes – and Bognor 19th.

See photos from the Sussex derby on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page.

