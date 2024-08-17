Hastings United and Bognor Regis Town share spoils - the match in pictures

But goals from Tommy Lee Higgs and Callum Barlow in the final 11 minutes earned Robbie Blake’s men a share of the spoils and denied Danny Bloor’s team another win bonus.
The draw leaves Hastings United third in the early table – which is topped by three-wins-from-three Lewes – and Bognor 19th.
See photos from the Sussex derby on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page.
1 / 3
