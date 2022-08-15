Hastings United and Haywards Heath lose Isthmian openers

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings United 1 Aveley 2

Isthmian premier

by Adam Carder

Kai Brown was on target for Hastings United | Picture: Scott White

The summer heatwave continues in Hastings as the temperature exceeds 30°C, there is a smell of Isthmian Premier League in the air as the excitement builds for two newcomers to face off in their opening game of the season.

The game starts with Hastings United maintaining pressure in the first 15 minutes, forcing several corners and a marvellous save from the Aveley number one Hughes from a 20-yard screamer by Tom Chalmers.

After the water-break the ‘Sons’ manage to find a bit of momentum testing Louis Rogers in goal, and Finn O’Mara makes some fantastic defensive blocks to keep Aveley out of the danger zone.

The second half starts and Hastings are immediately looking to make an impact, Ben Pope is brought down just outside the area, Sam Hasler’s shot hits the outside of the post and heads back out into play, Aveley play the ball down the wing putting pressure under the Hastings defenders, Ifeanyi slots the ball under Rogers to put Aveley 1-0 up in the 48th minute.

Hastings remain unfazed by the score and continue to pressure the away team, Kai Brown with some lovely passing around the edge of the box, cuts inside and shoots, the ball rebounds off the post and rolls in its now 1-1.

Hastings continue to pressure looking for the winner and a Hasler freekick into the box is headed onto the bar. Aveley take the ball up the other end and find a bit of space, 5 Scott knocks the ball home from range Aveley take the lead 2-1, however it's very controversial as the ball appears to have left the field of play but the linesman nor the referee feel the same.

A sliding tackle by 5 Scott off the ball and resulting tussle with 9 Pope resulted in a Red card for 5 Scott for Aveley, however there wasn’t enough time for Hastings to capitalize against the 10 man Aveley and the game ends 2-1.

Star Man: Tom Chalmers

VCD 2 Haywards Heath 1

Isthmian south east

by James Cook-Harrington

Haywards Heath Town took the trip to South-East London on a scorching Saturday afternoon to face VCD Athletic in the opening fixture in the Isthmian South-East division. The game began with a 4th minute booking to Blues defender Ben Holden, forced to challenge under pressure.

VCD were the more dominant side early on with the Heath taking time to get into rhythm. Heath's best chance of the half came through Tom Collins, played in by a great Alex Laing pass, who initially had intercepted a rogue long ball by the Vickers keeper. But the shot went over the bar; Blues winger Ibrahim Jalloh also had a few shots which couldn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

The Vickers' goal came three minutes into added time as Billy Collings stopped from close range but VCD's Anthony Adesite made no mistake when given the rebound in the six-yard box.

The second half began and four minutes later Heath found their equaliser through Jalloh - a route one goal-kick by Collings flew over the defence with Jalloh the fastest to the ball to finish past the keeper's right-hand side.

The game began to even out, a mix of possession with VCD playing with the ball in their half, and the Blues looking for mistakes. Heath brought on new signings Jeffrey Njuguna and Melford an hour in but within minutes VCD took the lead again through Daniel Phillips who rifled in a cut back pass by Youssef Bamba.

Another debutant, Callum Chesworth replaced Alex Laing minutes from time to add fresh legs for the Heath. Things got worse, though, when already-cautioned Holden mistimed his slide-tackle inside the box to give away a penalty and saw his second yellow card.

The penalty was stopped by Collings giving a lifeline for Heath to salvage a point but the visitors could make their remaining chances count.

A game which saw three goals, a saved penalty and a sending off was certainly entertaining viewing for the 90 who showed up to watch, with neither team playing badly. But ultimately VCD Athletic took home the three points with a win on the opening day of the season.