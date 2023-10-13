Hastings United boss Paul Barnes surveyed a difficult period for his squad amid defeats and the departures of Femi Akinwande and Quade Taylor but insisted: There’s no panic.

United have lost to Kingstonian in the FA Trophy and Hornchurch in the Isthmian premier in the past week – and have parted company with key players. Work is under way to bring in new faces and Barnes says he is confident results will turn soon.

The Us found themselves 2-0 down just 18 minutes into last Saturday’s Trophy tie at home to Kingstonian. They made a fight of it and Tayo Oyebola made it 2-1 with 20 minutes left but they couldn’t force an equaliser.

At Hornchurch on Tuesday, Sam Okoye put Hastings 1-0 up six minutes before the break but they trailed 3-1 by the 53rd minute and eventually lost 4-1.

Tayo Oyebola in action for Hastings against Kingstonian in the FA Trophy | Picture: Scott White

There’s been upheaval in the ranks, too, with recent arrival Quade Taylor moving on along with striker Femi Akinwande. Freddie Legg has joined Lancing on loan.T

The club said today: “The club is disappointed to confirm that following on from discussions with manager Paul Barnes, Femi Akinwande has left the club with immediate effect.”

Akinwande said: “My short time at Hastings has been great from the first time I played at the Pilot Field to hearing the fans singing my name. I wish the club all the best moving forward and I want to say thank you for the lads and the gaffer for helping me in my time being here.”

Barnes added: “A big thank you to Femi who was brilliant for us and made a big impression. We wish him well as he decides to start his new chapter elsewhere.”

Adam Lovatt in action for United at Hornchurch | Picture: Scott White

On Thursday Taylor’s departure was confirmed. The club said: “We thank Quade for his efforts in his time with us and wish him well for the future.” Barnes said: “A huge thank you to Quade Taylor; who came in when we needed to add experience and depth to our squad. A top person and professional, who I will continue to support and stay in touch with both in and outside of football. We wish him well.”

Barnes told us it was always a blow to lose good players but said he had had an honest discussion with the squad and said anyone not fully on board with what they were trying to do could speak up and move on if they wanted to.

“We’re looking at the strength of the squad. We have some players who have been training with us who we may now take on, but I’m clear that we will only recruit players who are right for us,” he said.

Barnes said the Trophy exit was disappointing – while the visit to Hornchurch ended with a scoreline that was harsh on his team.

"Against Kingstonian, we gave away two soft and avoidable goals and you can’t afford to that,” he said.

“It left us a mountain to climb and although our second half performance was brilliant and showed character, it was too much to claw back.

"At Hornchirch it was a battling performance and we were one up. But they came back with two unbelievable strikes to knock us back.

"Even at 3-1 down we were in the game and had chances to make it 3-2. I think on Tuesday night we were beaten by the side who’ll be champions.