Faversham and HastingsUnited produced a magical evening of FA Cup action which kept the 445 crowd on the edge of their seats throughout. And at the end of it, both lived to fight another day.

The tempo throughout was sharp and engaging in a game that never lost shape or vibrancy.

And three late goals brought the drama to a head – as Faversham scored twice, either side of United going 2-1 up.

It has been a while since my last visit to Faversham FC but fair play to the club on the extensive work done. A gorgeous artificial pitch has been laid and a huge scoreboard stands tall at the non-club clubhouse end.

Oliver Willis with his drum at Faversham - he led the Hastings United fans as they made a noise in Kent

Salters Lane looks ready to tackle its new life in the Isthmian League. Under manger Tommy Warrilow they have started well securing three league wins already, topping Isthmian South East.

Hastings, from the same division, travelled in large numbers despite a 3-1 bank holiday loss at Crowborough. Oliver Wills set the tone and away beat with a huge drum. Hastings fans were in great voice throughout the game.

The game exploded into life on 20 minutes when a right-wing cross was met by Fin Chapman. His bullet header found the net to send away fans into raptures.

The hosts suddenly came alive. A series of Bradley Simms long throws caused danger in the Hastings box. Tommie Fagg, formely a Us player, enjoyed a good spell just before the break but Hastings just held the advantage at half-time.

Faversham were excellent in the second half. They changed shape and got the out wide more offering dangerous balls into the box.

Ethan Smith pulled the trigger on 53 minutes but his shot was well blocked. Harvey Earle, on 63 minutes, produced a world class save to deny Campbell. As the clock ticked down Warrilow made two subs which ultimately changed the game. Fresh legs allowed the hosts to charge into the penalty box and win an 87th penalty. Fagg duly obliged.

The game was far from done. On 92 minutes Hastings were awarded a free kick down the right. After what seemed a decade, the ref finally blew his whistle.

The ball arrowed onto the crossbar, it then cannoned off the bar once more. However, it was Charlie Paye who reacted first to bury the rebound sending the United fans into delirium. The game was won, wasn’t it?

No… before that roar had dissipated the same player executed the purest of volleys into his own net to send this remarkable tie to a replay at Pilot Field on Tuesday night – that should be another cracker.

Hastings manager Lee Carey said: ‘It’s a little frustrating that we couldn’t hold on, Charlie won’t ever score another one like that in his career. However, we will dust ourselves down and go again.”

As to the FA Cup, Carey suggested: “We know that a good cup run can do wonders for a club and we will be looking to win this replay and go as far as possible.

"Our fans are brilliant, and I want to thank them for their support tonight. We will need them as the season progresses.”

From me, huge messages of good luck to all Pilot Field connections for the replay and beyond. That was a thoroughly enjoyable evening, and I can’t wait to catch up with you all again later in the season.

Colin Bowman

Bowman on the Road