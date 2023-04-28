Hastings United’s season ended in a semi-final penalty shooutout defeat in the Sussex Senior Cup – leaving manager Gary Elphick to ponder what the future holds.

The Us have had a very good season – going close to claiming an Isthmian premier play-off place a year after promotion from the south east division and getting so near to a Senior Cup final appearance.

But it has ended with them falling short – and now Elphick is asking the club’s bosses what the plans are for next season.

United have been hit by setbacks in their attempts to develop a new stadium at Tilekiln – with the need to spend money on The Pilot Field increasing all the time they have nowhere else to move to.

Kasim Aidoo in action for Hastings United at Bowers | Picture: Scott White

Elphick wants clarity on where that leaves him and his squad but says he is open to working with the same playing budget or even a reduced one – as long as the club’s expectations remain realistic.

The manager told us: “I’ve said to those at the top I just need clarity. I need to know what direction the club is going in and what it means to us on the playing side.

"If I know what the budget will be for next season I can start to plan what I need to do with the squad. Until I get that clarity I can’t.”

Now the season is over, loan duo Joe Gbode and David Smith return to their parent clubs – while there are one or two senior players who are probably coming to the end of their regular starting days.

Action from Worthing's SSC semi-final with Worthing, which they lost on penalties | Picture: Mike Gunn

And while Elphick awaits direction, he is reflecting on an end to the campaign that’s left him with mixed feelings.

United ended their Isthmian campaign with a 2-0 win at Bowers and Pitsea thanks to a Gbode strike and an own goal. They finished eighth but only three points outside the play-off zone.

Elphick said: “I’m happy with what we’ve done over the season but I’m ready for a break. I’m as flat as a pancake, and I think the players are too.

"We gave eveything our best shot and it was a season of fine margins.

" You can look back at games you might have won but didn’t – and in the cup semi-final against Worthing we had a couple of good chances to win it late in the 90 minutes.