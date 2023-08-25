Paul Barnes says the arrival of new owners and a win at his old club Dulwich Hamlet made it an excellent week for Hastings United.

The Pilot Field manager says is encouraged by the noises the new consortium are making about leading further progress for United.

On the field, Barnes was delighted with their first win of the season at Dulwich, where Femi Akinwande gave them an early lead and Dom Vose scored a 78th minute winner.

It sets them up for a bank holiday weekend home double, with Concord visiting on Saturday and Cray Wanderers on Monday.

Paul Barnes meets the Hastings fans at Dulwich | Picture: Scott White

Barnes said: “The result underlined the togetherness we have at the club, something the new owners have added to.

"Our fans made it an unbelievable atmosphere and it was a great day. We deserved the win – in fact we could have won by more.”

Barnes said it was a superb team effort to clinch the three points but paid particular praise to the two scorers.

"Dom was unbelieveable – he was playing to his own tune. He controls the temp and balance of our play,” said the manager.

"And Femi was, and is, a constant threat. There will be plenty of centre-halves who will be pleased if they don’t have to face him again.