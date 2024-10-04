Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a difference three days makes.

Danny Bloor was incandescent after Hastings’ 3-0 FA Cup third qualifying round defeat at Cray on Saturday - but then hailed an outstanding U’s performance after their 3-2 home win over Chatham in the Isthmian Premier on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Toby King, Kenny Coker and David Smith saw the Wands advance in the Cup at the expense of Hastings - and a furious Bloor admitted the ‘abysmal’ U’s ‘deserved’ to be knocked out of the competition.

Speaking to the club’s media team, he said: “I thought we were abysmal. I think, to a man, except for Louis Rogers, we were really, really disappointing. We got exactly what we deserved.

Danny Bloor at the Pilot Field. Picture courtesy of Hastings Utd FC

“It’s the first time that I’ve done this as Hastings United manager, but I’d like to apologise to the fans at home and to the fans that travelled to Cray.

“It quite simply wasn’t good enough. Some heads will roll and some players won’t be playing for Hastings United any longer. I’ve made my mind up.”

The U’s put their Cup exit behind them in midweek, picking up an excellent win over last season’s play-off finalists Chatham.

Freddie Legg’s goal saw Hastings lead at half-time before Davide Rodari and Finley Chapman tripled the host’s advantage in the second half. Chatham struck twice in injury time but the U’s held on for a deserved victory.

Bloor said: “We were very critical on Saturday after the game, but I felt the boys were outstanding.

“It got a bit messy towards the end when, unfortunately, Sam Cruttwell had to come off. We really missed his experience, but if you said to me [we’d get] three points at the end of the night, by hook or by crook, I would have been delighted.

“I thought Fin Chapman was outstanding. I felt there were a number of notable performances. I thought Adam Lovatt had a real captain’s display.

“It was a good night. I’m pleased but let’s not get carried away. It’s three points and we move up the table.”

The U’s visit Leatherhead in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy this Saturday, before entertaining Shoreham in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).