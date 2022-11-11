He fielded an experimental and very young side against Corinthian-Casuals in Tuesday’s Velocity Trophy tie at The Pilot Field – and was delighted by the performance as United won 2-1.

In the starting line-up were Harvey Mapstone, Oscar Barry, Josh Turner, Kian Moyes, Finley Chapman, Freddie Legg and James Hull, while the bench included Armandas Briedis, Charlie Honey and Jamal Lubanga.

It was two of the side’s more experienced players – Knory Scott and Chinedu McKenize – who got the goals, but Elphick was pleased with what he witnessed.

Knory Scott celebrates his opener against Corinthian-Casuals

"It was fantastic – it was great to see what the future of the club looks like,” Elphick said. “It’s testament to the work of the coaching staff – people like Jon Meeney, Andrew Brown and Ben Cornelius do so much good work with these lads.”

Elphick said he’d have no hesitation in fielding a similar line-up in the next round of the Velocity – while some of the youngsters look like they could be pushing for league starts soon.

From the future to the present, and Elphick’s troops were unlucky to suffer a second straight 1-0 defeat on the road when hosts Enfield struck an 87th minute winner on Saturday.

Elphick said: “We should at least have come away with a draw. We had the two best chances of the game but didn’t convert them. That’s happened against a couple of top-six teams and we need to put it right.

"It was gutting to lose to a late goal on a day when we’d lost Alex Brefo and Sam Hasler from the starting line-up.”

United are back in league action tomorrow at home to Haringey – who are two places above them in mid-table – at the start of a run of league games in which eight out of nine matches are at home.

Then on Tuesday Crawley Town visit in the Sussex Senior Cup’s second round.

Elphick said: “Haringey certainly carry a threat – they put five past Kingstonian the other night – while we can’t wait to face Crawley.

