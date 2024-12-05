Sean Ray is hopeful a midweek cup win can give Hastings United the spur they need to kick-start their Isthmian premier campaign.

The Us are through to round five of the Velocity Trophy after a 1-1 draw at home to Cray Valley PM was followed by a 5-4 win on penalties.

That came after Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Dartford left United 19th and in the bottom four.

They now face to away Sussex derbies – at Chichester this Saturday and Horsham on Tuesday.

Hastings United's players and fans - and the supporters have been praised for their loyalty by Sean Ray | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Ray said the management and players were working hard to find winning form – and praised the loyal fans for remaining supportive in tough times.

After Tuesday’s cup progress, Ray said: “I’ll take any win. I was really pleased.

"We had the opportunity to rest a few players who have been carrying knocks and shouldn’t have been playing, and it was a good opportunity to get minutes into players that haven’t played the past couple of games, and a good opportunity to look at a couple of players who have been in and around it. It was a really good night, a positive night, and now hopefully we’ve got a good win that we can use to kickstart our season."

Ray said keeper Louis Rogers had been playing with a groin problem and now faced a month out, and thanked Sutton United for loaning them stopper Matt Kerbey.

“Matt’s played over 200 games of senior football and is a good lad around the changing room," said Ray

Also new to the team are Rodney Dos Santos and Reuel Powell-Downey. "They’ve been training with us six or seven weeks,” said Ray. “But it’s about giving them the opportunity to play.”

The new faces will enable players who have turned out while not 100 per cent fit to have a rest. "We’ve got a couple more we need to rest,” Ray added.

Reflecting on the Dartford loss, Ray said: "We lost our way a bit in the second half. We’ve had some weaknesses at the back and have had to find a different way and have probably lost a bit of our attacking threat.”

Ray paid tribute to the fans. “They’ve been absolutely amazing for us – they keep the faith, they keep coming, signing and making a noise.”