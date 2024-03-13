Hastings United boss on reaching the Sussex Senior Cup final, a new contract and facing the league's top two

Chris Agutter ce'ebrates with fans after Hastings United beat Littlehampton Town in the semi-final of the Sussex Senior Cup | Picture: Scott White

The Us beat Littlehampton Town 3-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final to set up a final at the Amex with fellow Isthmian Premier side Horsham.

Agutter, who has just signed a new two-year contract at the Pilot Field, said it was a tough match, but he is really proud of what they have achieved. “It was never comfortable. It was what we were expecting, they beat Bognor and Worthing on the way so we knew they would be a decent side and proved to be the case.

“They initially set up to frustrate us but we got a relatively early goal and that forced them to come out and be more aggressive. That made it more of a competitive game.”

He added: “It’s a great achievement, especially for a young group. That was the feeling last night, we haven’t been there and done it, so it’s all new territory. There was a lot of nerves, challenges around our mentality because it was unknown territory and at times you could see a lack of experience and a little bit of know-how from having such a young group.

“But having got over the line and got into the final, it’s a massive achievement. We are really proud of the players."

Hastings face Dominic Di Paola’s Horsham in the showpiece final, and the Hornets already have one over on Agutter’s men this season. “They are decent, a good side. When we played them we were missing four or five and lost 2-0. And in that game we had enough chances to at least draw so it should be a really competitive final,” he said.

It’s another big week for the Us – they host second-placed Chatham Town tomorrow (Saturday) before leaders Hornchurch come to town on Tuesday. Agutter said: “We have pretty much played everyone in the league since I have been back and we beat Chatham at their place. We don’t fear anyone. It’s such a competitive league. For us to get where we are at, we are probably a little bit more ahead of schedule that we thought we should be, from where we took over the group. If we win our games in hand I think we can go fourth. The big thing for us, we just need to make sure it’s in our hands for as long as possible.

"But we have to take each game at a time and prepare accordingly, but with the feeling that if we are at it we can beat anyone. The big thing for us is we have got to March and we are still competing in two competitions, which is a good sign. We are just excited about the position we have got ourselves in and the opportunity we have got, we have just got to take it.”

On his new contract, Agutter said: “It’s nice to be rewarded with a bit more time. It’s nice to have that security but you know what it’s like, you don’t get too carried away because you lose six games and then you are out of a job.

"It doesn’t change what we are trying to do or change our approach. We always plan with a view to the longer term. The view this term was don’t get relegated and build a team with a view to have a go next season. We have done that but we are still very much looking longer term, to the next 18 months and I think you can see that with the players we have already retained for next season.”

Hastings have signed Jordy Mongoy on loan from South Shields until the end of the season. Agutter said: “He’s a very good centre forward. He can play anywhere in the front five but I think his best position is centre forward. We have brought him in to give us a little bit more firepower.

"Similar to Ansu Janneh, who we have brought in from Tonbridge on loan as well. They are both with a view to make their moves permanent at the end of the season.”

Along with Agutter, Tom Chalmers has signed a new contract. Agutter was delighted to secure his signature. He said: “He’s one of the best players at the football club. He is a inner. Through his academy journey he was consistently the best player in one of the best age groups we had that won year in, year out.