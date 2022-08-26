Hastings United boss: Ten men were brilliant in defeat

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United felt centre-half Finn O’Mara was unjustly sent off just a few minutes into their Isthmian premoer clash in Essex last Saturday – and Elphick’s men were 2-0 down within 11 minutes.

But he felt they gave their all for the rest of the game and did everything but score – before the Urchins rubbed salt into their wounds with a late third goal.

It’s one point from the first three matches for the Us but Elphick said that meagre haul did not do his team justice – and he insisted wins were just around the corner.

Tom Chalmers on the ball at Hornchurch - and he is set to be used further forward thanks to Jake Elliott's signing

O’Mara saw red after a linesman flagged for handball on the line but Elphick said: “I don’t know how he’s called it from the other side of the pitch. He’d have needed to see through Finn’s body, in my opinion.

"Finn has put his hands behind his back and leaned forward before the ball has hit him and in our view the ball has hit him on the shirt sleeve.

"Under the rules as they are now, we don’t feel it was handball, but it was given and we had to get on with it.

"They scored the penalty and got a quick second which was a 30-yard thunderbolt, but after that our ten men gave a brilliant performance.

Gary Elphick watches Hastings in action at Hornchurch | Picture: Scott White

"How we have not scored I don’t know. I was really pleased with our effort and our football.”

Elphick said a return of one point from three so far was harsh on his players. He added: “I know it’s a results business but I’m confident wins will come if we keep putting in the same effort.

"We have another two tough games this weekend but that’s what it’s about at this level.”

United have bought back their former defender Jake Elliott from Eastbourne Borough and Elphick said: “He was right-back when I was still playing so I know what a good player he is.

"It also allows me to unleash Tom Chalmers further forward and that will be massive for us.

"We still need more firepower and are talking to Gillingham about loaning a young forward who has Football League experience.”