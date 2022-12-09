Hastings United boss: The one thing we need to become Isthmian title challengers

Gary Elphick says two Hastings United draws in the past week have shown they are just a little short of the quality needed to be Isthmian premier title challengers.

Hastings United on the attack at Bognor | Picture: Scott White

The manager was pleased to take a point from a tight 0-0 draw at Bognor on Saturday – but frustrated not to claim three from the midweek home clash with Canvey Island which they dominated but which ended 1-1.

Elphick’s side are 10th in the table – five points off a play-off place – heading into a home tussle with Bowers and Pitsea tomorrow. But for Elphick there’s frustration they do not have more points in the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canvey game could have been worse – they trailed 1-0 for much of the night, before Finn O’Mara rescued a point with a late strike from a corner.

Finn O'Mara pounces to save a point for United at home to Canvey | Picture: Scott White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elphick said: “The Canvey game was one of the most one-sided games I’ve been involved in. They were rigid and defended well but it was 90 minutes of domination for only a point.

"At least we did get one point. But we need to learn from the goal we conceded – it was from them breaking from one of our good passages of play and we need better concentration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Bognor, taking a point was a pleasing result. I’ve a lot of respect for Bognor and the way they play. It was a very tactical game and the teams cancelled each other out.

"Bognor had more possession but we had the better chances – two golden opportunities to win it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elphick said his challenge now was to change United from a ‘solid’ team to one capable of challenging for the league title.

"I think we need one or two more bodies with significant quality,” the manager said. "We’ve got the right coaching set-up and there’s nothing wrong with the players we have – we just need one or two more in the building who can add that bit of quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One step in that direction has come with the addition of former Derby and Stevenage striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram, who made his debut off the bench at Bognor.

Elphick said: “We need to get him sharper but he will only get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad