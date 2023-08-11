Hastings United begin a new bid for Isthmian premier promotion tomorrow – and manager Paul Barnes says they’re 100 per cent ready for it.

After a summer of big changes at The Pilot Field, in which United have bid farewell to manager Gary Elphick, chairman Billy Wood and numerous players, Barnes is delighted with how planning for the new campaign has gone.

They beat Met Police 3-0 and Corinthian-Casuals 4-0 in their final two friendlies and have tempted former Hastings midfielder Adam Lovatt back to the club after spells with Sutton and Tonbridge.

And Barnes sends his team into their league opener at home to Cheshunt tomorrow with promotion very much on his mind.

Femi Akinwande after another pre-season goal - this one v Met Police | Picture: Scott White

"We’re 100 per cent ready to go,” Barnes told us. “We want to be in or around the play-off places – we want to go one better than last year, when the team just missed the play-offs.

"And I feel the squad is strong enough to do that.”

Goals have flowed in pre-season, with Femi Akinwande scoring ten and many others weighing in. And Lovatt adds further quality to the squad.

The holding midfielder began his career with the Us before moving to Sutton United, and a spell at Tonbridge Angels.

His move back to The Pilot Field proves there is no place like home and Lovatt said: “It’s great to be back at this ambitious football club.

"I’m looking forward to being part of this great community and working hard to ensure success for the club and a great season for the fans.”

Boss Barnes said: “To attract Adam back to Hastings United is a real coup for everyone at the club.

"We know we are getting a top person and player who can help bring success. I’m excited to work with him and help him in his journey, as I am confident that the team’s success will lead to individual success.”

Meanwhile Barnes was heartened by a positive fans’ forum which he, assistant Craig Stone and skipper Tyler Christian-Law attended after the Met Police friendly.

He said it was clear United had a passionate, supportive and knowledgeable fan base.