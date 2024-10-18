Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United need to be more streetwise as they try to move up the Isthmian premier division table.

That was manager Danny Bloor’s message after a tough week in which they fell to defeats to Dulwich Hamlet and Cheshunt.

A Luke Wanadio double sent them on their way to a 3-0 loss at Dulwich on Saturday.

On Tuesday they had keeper Louis Rogers sent off for a mistimed tackle on the edge of his box when 1-0 up at home to Cheshunt – and ended up losing 3-2.

Hastings United have had a tough week | Picture: James Boyes

Freddie Legg and Finley Chapman scored the game’s first and last goals.

It leaves them 15th in the table ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Cray Wanderers, where they will be looking for revenge for their recent FA Cup defeat at the same venue.

After Cheshunt’s win at the Pilot Field, Bloor said he felt Rogers was unlucky to see red, not just yellow.

"We took an early lead through Leggy, a great goal, then Louis got sent off. To me, I thought it was possibly just a yellow but the referee thought otherwise.

“Faggy (Tommy Fagg) held his hand up to go in goal. Before we could blink we were 2-1 down, then it was 3-1."

Billy Vigar took over in goal in the second half and looked quite assured and United battled well to make Cheshunt scrap for the win.

"In the second half we were the better side. Davide (Rodari) had an unbelievable chance, then Fin did score and you felt we were destined to get an equaliser. But it wasn’t to be.

"We’re not quite getting the rub of the green at the moment. But we’ve got to be more streetwise – we’re very naive at times as a group of players. We’re very young and hopefully we’re going to redress that; there should be at least one new player coming in.

"Everyone’s working hard but we’re too naive and not streetwise enough.”

Last weekend Bloor felt Dulwich were the best side his team had faced so far this season.

"It’s about moments,” he said.

“We had the best chance early and George Walker should have given us the lead, then we didn’t defend our best to conceded a couple of goals.

"We are lacking experience. Dulwich were better in both boxes.”