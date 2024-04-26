Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 3-0 home loss to Enfield spelled the end of the Us’ hopes of finishing in the top five but a 3-1 midweek win at Potters Bar lifted spirits.

A point or three from Saturday’s final league game at Canvey Island will ensure seventh place, equalling their highest finishing spot in the non-league pyramid.

They still have the Sussex Senior Cup final against Horsham at the Amex to come on May 8.

Ben Cornelius and Chris Agutter watch their Hastings team take on Enfield | Picture: Scott White

And Agutter said his young squad’s efforts this season gave him great hope they can have a serious go at promotion next term.

He said the defeat to Enfield was another case of United paying for missing chanes and having controversial decisions given against them.

"We were very, very good – dominant and creating chances, but wasteful once again. A mistake cost us our first goal, then a handball wrongly given against us led to their second, which was a pivotal moment,” said Agutter.

"It’s frustrating to see how close to the play-offs we’ve got. We’d been in them but for our recent run of not being ruthless enough in front of goal and for decisions which we estimate have cost us 14 points.”

Ansu Janneh in action for the Us in their win at Potters Bar | Picture: Scott White

In midweek Davide Rodari’s double and a late John Ufuah strike earned a 3-1 win at Potters Bar for a team containing four teenagers.

Agutter said: “Davide now has the club scoring record for a season – 34 in all competitions.

"And it’s been heartening to see how well the young players we’ve brought into the first team have done – people like Fin Chapman and Will Harley.

"Overall we’ve come a long way this season. I said with ten games to go, 20 points would get us in the play-offs – and that total would have done.

"But our points return has tailed off a little in the past three or four games, when we’ve been so wasteful in front of goal.”

“It’s frustrating because we’ve been so close.”