Gary Elphick praised Hastings United's players and backroom team for a strong end to 2022 – and challenged them to keep up their winning run in the new year.

Sam Hasler's free kick is deflected in for Hastings' winner against Lewes | Picture: Scott White

United ended their memorable promotion-winning year with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lewes in front of a remarkable crowd of 1,677 at The Pilot Field on Boxing Day.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram opened his Hastings goal account and Sam Hasler struck a deflected winner to leave United ninth and a mere four points off the play-off places.

They look to keep up their current form – which has brought 14 points from their past six matches – when they head for another Sussex derby, at Horsham on Monday.

Sam Hasler celebrates his goal | Picture: Scott White

Elphick is delighted with results and performances but warns that in a tight division, there’s no room for any slip in standards.

"I felt we deserved to beat Lewes in the end,” he told us. “We started well but then lost our way in the first half and half-time came at a good time for us.

"We made a few tactical tweaks and played very well in the second half and could have scored three or four.

"We had some one-on-ones we could have put away but against a top team who are very possession-based it was pleasing to win.”

Sam Hasler is congratulated by Ben Pope | Picture: Scott White

Elphick hopes ex-Derby man Hector-Ingram’s maiden Us goal will be the first of many. “It was a poacher’s goal, really, but he’s getting match-sharp now and we are starting to see glimpses of what he can bring.

"And it was nice for Sam Hasler to get the winner. He was probably not at his best, having just come back from injury, but it’s good to have him back.”

Elphick heaped praise on the players and his often-unsung coaching staff for United’s six-game unbeaten run, which has left successive 1-0 defeats to Billericay and Enfield a distant memory.

"With our budget, we’re not one of the big spenders and I feel we’re squeezing everything out of the resources we have,” he said.

"We have momentum but it can be easily lost. We know we have to keep working hard to maintain this form.

