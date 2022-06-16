Hastings United fans handed chance to quiz Elphick, Dixon and co

Taking place on Wednesday, July 6 at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm), at the HUFC sports and social club, the forum comes at an exciting time for the club, so there should be plenty to talk about.

Having twice topped the table when seasons were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, last season saw United achieve a dramatic promotion from the Isthmian south east division.

Hastings United celebrate the 2021-22 title - Picture by Scott White

After manager Chris Agutter left in November 2021, new boss Gary Elphick led the team on a superb 13-game unbeaten run which saw them rise from outside the play-off places to clinch the league title with three games to spare.

More than a thousand fans were at the Continental Pilot Field to see the trophy lifted on the final day, as four-figure attendances became a regular occurrence at the stadium.

Elphick will be on the panel at the forum along with team captain Jack Dixon to look back on that triumphant season and ahead to what should be a fascinating campaign in the Isthmian premier, with chairman Billy Wood already making it quite clear that his sights are set on further promotions sooner rather than later.

Completing the panel will be coaches Andrew Brown and Ben Cornelius. As well as being involved with the first team - Brown was briefly caretaker manager after Agutter departed - they're a huge part of the club's outstanding youth development programme at under-18 and under-23 level. With several young players breaking through into the first team, and some of them quickly becoming regulars, the under-23s demonstrated their potential by claiming an excellent league and cup double last season.