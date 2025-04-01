Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United FC have parted company with their manager – for the third time in under a year.

Danny Searle has paid the price for a poor run of results which have left the Us on the brink of relegation to the Isthmian south east division.

Chairman Dean White will oversee the first team until the end of the season.

Searle’s departure follows that of Danny Bloor at the end of October. He had been in place since the summer, following last May’s resignation of Chris Agutter, when he moved to Worthing.

Danny Searle watches on at a recent game - but his Pilot Field spell has ended | Picture by Jon Smalldon

A statement issued by Hastings United on Monday said: “Following discussions with Mens First Team Manager Danny Searle, the club and Danny have mutually agreed to part ways.

"We would like to thank Danny for his hard work and commitment during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

"Dean White will oversee first team affairs until the end of the season.”

The club also published a statement by Searle, who said: “I want to thank Ben and Dean for the opportunity to work at Hastings United FC. It’s a great club with a phenomenal fan base.

"Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who put in tireless hours above and beyond to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

“To the fans, you are among the most loyal and dedicated fans I’ve seen and show unrelenting support for the club which is amazing! I thank you for the support you gave myself, the staff and the players.

"I wish everyone involved with the Club the very best for the future.”

A day after Searle’s departure, United announced four players were also leaving.

The club said: “Hastings United can confirm Teddy Perkins, Reuel Powell-Downey, Alex Kpakpe and Taner Dogan have had their registrations cancelled and have left the club with immediate effect. We thank these players and wish them well for the future.”

Hastings are third from bottom of the Isthmian premier but are 11 points from the safety line with only five games left.

A return to step four would come three seasons after they won the 2021-22 Isthmian south east division under Gary Elphick – that after having looked like doing so in each of the two previous seasons, both cut short by Covid and lockdowns.