Hastings United have tough Isthmian premier start: reaction and pictures

They kicked off their first campaign at Isthmian premier level for nearly a decade with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to fellow newly promoted side Aveley.

But there was a clear improvement in the midweek visit to one of the division’s established sides and Elphick and his players have taken great heart from the 0-0 draw.

Life at this level brings constant challenges, though, and United will again have to be at their best when they go to Hornchurch tomorrow.

They’re still affected by injuries to key men. Jack Dixon is taking longer than expected to recover from a calf injury picked up in the friendly with Dulwich Hamlet and Ryan Worrall is out with ankle ligament problems.

Defender Bailey Akehurst has damaged knee ligaments and may not be fit before his month’s loan is up.

Elphick hopes playmaker Lloyd Dawes can give the squad a boost by returning to full fitness soon after a long run of injuries.

Reflecting on the opening-day loss to Aveley, when Kai Brown’s equaliser was deemed worthless by the visitors’ 90th minute winner, the manager said: “We lacked a bit of confidence – there was a bit of nervous energy about. We’ve not played such a big, direct team with that much quality.

"A draw would have been a fair result and for their winner we stopped playing because the ball went out of play but play was waved on.

"So to then go to Folkestone, who I think have the best strikeforce in the league, and hold them 0-0, was excellent. Hopefully it was a sign we are getting a feel for this division.

"We switched to three centre-backs and Alex Brefo came in for his full debut and was superb in helping counteract the long ball.

"I think there are more teams in this division who play really direct football than we thought, so we’ll have to be ready to deal with that.”

Elphick praised fans who have already shown they will be supporting United – home and away – in big numbers. There were 1,146 at The Pilot Field for the opener and Elphick said: “We have a superb following and are determined to do well for them.”

