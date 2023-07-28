Hastings United host Charlton in a friendly tomorrow – and it could mark the start of a new relationship between the two clubs.

United manager Paul Barnes is keen to forge strong links with the League One side and put his club in a position where the Addicks willl loan up-and-coming players to him.

Hastings have set up a training base in South London which is close to Charlton’s training ground and Barnes is excited by the potential relationship. The news comes as United’s build-up to the start of the Isthmian premier division season continues to go well.

Barnes said: “It’s nice for us to be able to attract a club like Charlton to our ground for a game.

Femi Akinwande in action in the friendly win at East Grinstead Town, where he scored a hat-trick in Hastings United's 3-0 win | Picture: Scott White

"Daniel Gill, who was my assistant manager at a previous club, is on their coaching staff – and our new training base is almost next door to Charlton’s training ground.

"We’d like to get a link with them in place for the long-term, looking at loans and so on. It could be very beneficial to us.”

The Charlton game (3pm) is a first home friendly for the new-look squad which Barnes and No2 Craig Stone have put together, and it’s followed by Pilot Field friendlies with Hythe on Tuesday and Met Police next Saturday – the latter preceding a fans’ forum in the clubhouse.

Hastings – who were playing away to Erith & Belvedere last night – won 3-0 at East Grinstead Town last weekend thanks to a hat-trick from one of the new boys, Femi Akinwande.

Barnes said Akinwande was looking in fine form. “His quality is showing through,” said the manager.

"We joked that he’s probably having more touches of the ball than he’s had for a long time because of the way we are trying to play.

"We want to get players on the ball and want players like Femi involved in the play as well as putting the ball in the net.”

The boss has trimmed his crop of trialists down to one or two who could be offered deals. Other hopefuls have been released.

Barnes added: “We’re still on the lookout for one or two others through players finding they’re not in higher-division clubs’ plans. One gem has potentially come on to our radar quite late.