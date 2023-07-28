NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Hastings United host Charlton – and aim for long-term links with Addicks

Hastings United host Charlton in a friendly tomorrow – and it could mark the start of a new relationship between the two clubs.
By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

United manager Paul Barnes is keen to forge strong links with the League One side and put his club in a position where the Addicks willl loan up-and-coming players to him.

Hastings have set up a training base in South London which is close to Charlton’s training ground and Barnes is excited by the potential relationship. The news comes as United’s build-up to the start of the Isthmian premier division season continues to go well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnes said: “It’s nice for us to be able to attract a club like Charlton to our ground for a game.

Most Popular
Femi Akinwande in action in the friendly win at East Grinstead Town, where he scored a hat-trick in Hastings United's 3-0 win | Picture: Scott WhiteFemi Akinwande in action in the friendly win at East Grinstead Town, where he scored a hat-trick in Hastings United's 3-0 win | Picture: Scott White
Femi Akinwande in action in the friendly win at East Grinstead Town, where he scored a hat-trick in Hastings United's 3-0 win | Picture: Scott White

"Daniel Gill, who was my assistant manager at a previous club, is on their coaching staff – and our new training base is almost next door to Charlton’s training ground.

"We’d like to get a link with them in place for the long-term, looking at loans and so on. It could be very beneficial to us.”

The Charlton game (3pm) is a first home friendly for the new-look squad which Barnes and No2 Craig Stone have put together, and it’s followed by Pilot Field friendlies with Hythe on Tuesday and Met Police next Saturday – the latter preceding a fans’ forum in the clubhouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings – who were playing away to Erith & Belvedere last night – won 3-0 at East Grinstead Town last weekend thanks to a hat-trick from one of the new boys, Femi Akinwande.

Barnes said Akinwande was looking in fine form. “His quality is showing through,” said the manager.

"We joked that he’s probably having more touches of the ball than he’s had for a long time because of the way we are trying to play.

"We want to get players on the ball and want players like Femi involved in the play as well as putting the ball in the net.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boss has trimmed his crop of trialists down to one or two who could be offered deals. Other hopefuls have been released.

Barnes added: “We’re still on the lookout for one or two others through players finding they’re not in higher-division clubs’ plans. One gem has potentially come on to our radar quite late.

"It’s a fortnight until the first league game and we’re looking forward to it.”

Related topics:CharltonHastings UnitedLeague OneCraig StoneHastings