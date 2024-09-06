Hastings United make FA Cup progress – despite 45 minutes that left Bloor bitterly disappointed
United beat the step five side from Surrey 3-1 thanks to a Davide Rodari hat-trick, two of which were penalties.
They were drawn at home to Lewes or Harefield in tomorrow week’s second qualifying round – but Harefield’s shock win in a Dripping Pan shootout means another step five side will now visit the Pilot Field.
Bloor had mixed feelings after last Saturday’s win and said: “I thought we were really poor in the second half. Redhill came out and had a go at us and I was bitterly disappointed with the second half display.
"However the objective was being in that hat on Monday and we achieved that.
"It was a strange first half with three penalties. We scored from one, they scored from one then Davide scored a second penalty for us.
"We went in with a 2-1 advantage but they came at us second half. We stood strong but there were some parts of our game I really didn’t like.
"But Davide completed his hat-trick late on. So there were some positive signs but lots and lots for us to work on.
"It would be nice to see some other players score – that would be good.”
Keeper Louis Rogers was named man of the match and Bloor said: “He’s one of the best goalies in the league. Louis is a fantastic keeper and I’m very pleased with him.”
It’s back to league action tomorrow as 12th placed Hastings visit 20th-placed Hashtag.
