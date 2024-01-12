Hastings United’s momentum continues to build – and boss Chris Agutter is only too pleased the team are still battling on three fronts.

United won 3-2 at Cheshunt on Saturday to keep up their bid for an Isthmian premier division play-off place.

And they clinched a penalty shootout 2-1 to knock Eastbourne Borough out of the Sussex Senior Cup at Priory Lane on Tuesday night after the quarter-final ended goalless. The Us are also still in the Velocity Trophy and Agutter doesn’t mind the hectic schedule one bit, saying simply: “Winning becomes a habit.”

United return to the Pilot Field tomorrow for their first home game in four weeks, hosting Dulwich Hamlet as they bid to break into the top five.

Sam Okoye battles for the ball in Hastings' win at Cheshunt | Picture: Scott White

Tommie Fagg and Davide Rodari (2) got the goals that secured victory at Cheshunt but Agutter said the team’s display was a mixed bag.

"At times we were 10/10 but at other times we were 1/10,” he said.

“At 2-0 up we had an opportunity to go three up and it could have ended up very comfortable.

"But we let then back into it with a bit of casual play. We could have gone 3-1 up a lot earlier and we got into good positions in the second half, only to let them have a go late on with another goal.”

Sam Okoye and John Ufuah at Eastbourne Borough, where Hastings Utd won on penalties | Picture: Scott White

Agutter said the players knew after the game that despite the win they wouldn’t get ‘too many pats on the back’ from him.

United built on that result as an under-strength team put in an excellent shift at National South side Eastbourne Borough.

"We were missing nine players from the squad – seven cup-tied and a couple injured – but had eight or nine from our academy involved, which was great. It was a typical Priory Lane hurricane, but we didn’t make the most of having the wind with us in the first half. Had we been more aggressive in that first half we could have scored and won in 90 minutes.

"But Charlie Grainger made a couple of good saves in the shootout and we’re delighted to be in the semi-finals.”

Hastings have to wait to see if Littlehampton, Whitehawk or Bognor will await them in the last four.

Agutter is without Fagg for tomorrow’s Dulwich clash but said: “That gives an opportunity for someone else to step up.”

Chris Agutter also spoke to Kevin Anderson after the cup win on penalties at Priory Lane. Here’s what he had to say…

“It’s great to have made progress in the Senior Cup, against higher level opposition, and of course there was an extra local-derby dimension – and a happy return for myself to Priory Lane, where I enjoyed some great times formerly under Tommy Widdrington. Since I took over, there’s been quite a turn around in playing personnel – and I had nine players not available, either injured or cup-tied.

“So to dig in and get a result in the manner that we did, makes tonight even more of a positive. Once you get to penalties it can be a bit of a lottery. I always say to the lads – over to you! You decide the order, you pick your spot – just to take the pressure off really. For us to get to that point, with the squad that we had available, it was already job done!

“It’s nice to be in sight of a final.. I have good memories of the competition, having won the Senior Cup with Borough in my time here. It’s a competition that we wanted to progress in, and we said when Worthing went out, the field opened up a little, and we’d have a realistic chance.

“I think winning is a habit, and we have good momentum right now, nine games unbeaten. We just try to attack every game as best we can, league or cup, and a good prospect of making the play-offs.

