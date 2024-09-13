Danny Bloor says Hastings United must learn from their 4-0 league loss at Hashtag – but not dwell on it.

The Us boss has been working his players hard at training as they gear up to host Harefield United in the FA Cup second qualifying round tomorrow.

Hashtag scored two in each half and Hastings had Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite and Tom Howard sent off in the second half

Bloor said: “We won’t dwell on it but will learn from it.

Danny Bloor at the Pilot Field | Picture: Hastings Utd FC

“De got his marching orders for two yellows in a short space of time then Tom Howard got a straight red when he was adjudged to have been the last man.

“First half I thought we played well, but you’re not playing well if you come in losing 2-0. Two set-pieces undid us.

“I thought we started the second half really brightly. We were in the ascendancy, then had De’s sending-off and were down to ten. And then once you’re down to nine men, it’s damage limitation.

“It wasn’t good enough and the only way we’ll get out of it is by working really hard. I did feel there were some good signs.

“We had a good heart to heart with the players afterwards and I’d like to say a massive thank you to the fans who made the journey.

“We’ll do our utmost to try to get things right on Saturday in the FA Cup against Harefield United.”

Bloor watched step five Harefield win their FA Cup replay at Lewes on penalties and said: “They’re very resilient, work really hard, good togetherness. It’ll be a really tough game but we’ve got to get ourselves right first.”