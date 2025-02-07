Danny Searle and his Hastings United players believe a turning point will come soon in their relegation battle.

United suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Lewes on Saturday – the Rooks winning with the rebound from a second-half penalty – then lost by the same scoreline at Horsham on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to five games.

They’re six points from the safety line but have at least one game in hand on every side around them.

The Us have scored the lowest number of goals in the league – 26 – and Searle says his side need to start scoring to survive – starting at 15th-placed Cheshunt tomorrow and at home to Canvey on Tuesday.

The bosses watch Hastings United against Lewes | Picture: James Boyes

On the loss to Lewes Searle said: “Other than the penalty and the rebound, that was the only thing Louis [Rogers] had to do, which is a positive, but we have to take our chances.

“We have to start being better at putting the ball in the the net – there were plenty of chances for us to do that.

“The game plan – take away the one set-piece that caused the problem, the penalty – worked perfectly. We stopped them doing anything and we created four or five, maybe six, good chances to win.

“That comes down to players and their ability to finish off the movement – and that's not throwing them under the bus, that's just a fact. If you create the chances... you have to score at least one."

Searle added: “The performances are getting better. We need it to turn. I'm not an idiot. I know we can perform as well as we want but we're not winning football matches but the signs are there.

“We're on the verge of turning. I genuinely think we should have won against Lewes with the chances we created. It's disappointing because you're trying to build confidence and belief in the group.”

It took a 70th minute Horsham goal to beat Hastings in midweek and Searle took up a similar theme afterwards: “I was pleased with the lads. They stuck to the game plan.

"We had a real go at them and caused them some problems. The morale in the group is good – they feel it, they know it’s coming. We’ve got fixtures coming up where we know we’ve got to put points on the board.”