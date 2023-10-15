Hastings United part company with boss Barnes just a few months into his reign

Hastings United have sacked manager Paul Barnes after just 10 games of the Isthmian League season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Dulwich Hamlet manager has been relived of his duties at the Pilot Field after a wretched run of results that saw the season take a turn for the worse after a good start.

A number of key players left the squad last week after Barnes said anyone who was not fully on board with the club could go if they felt it was right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings United statement issued on Sunday said: “The club can confirm first team manager Paul Barnes has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

In happier times: Paul Barnes meets the Hastings fans at Dulwich | Picture: Scott White

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Paul for the work he has carried out in his short spell as manager of Hastings United and we wish him well for the future.

"A further club statement regarding the vacant managerial position will follow.”

Five weeks ago everything was looking rosy with Hastings United in the top six following four wins and two draws from their opening six games. But since then they have lost four league games in a row and gone out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy – their only win in that period coming against Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week recent signings Femi Akinwande and Quade Taylor moved on while Knory Scott joined Lancing.

Barnes was appointed to the United job in a tumultuous summer at the Pilot Field after Gary Elphick resigned. The club also lost CEO and chairman Billy Wood, while a change of ownership also went through.