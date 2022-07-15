Hastings United ready for action after more deals are done

Another new face – Alex Brefo – has signed for Elphick while another two of last season’s squad, Ollie Black and Kane Penn, have committed to another season.

Meanwhile the fixtures for the new season were revealed yesterday. And fans will be hoping to see Brefo, other new signings and familiar faces when United go to East Grinstead tomorrow (Sat July 16) for their first pre-season friendly. Hastings host an Ipswich Town side on Wednesday.

Brefo joins from Cray Valley PM – as hinted at in last week’s Observer. He can play centrally in defence or midfield. Brefo said: “Hastings is a club with big ambitions and I’m really looking forward to working with the manager, coaches and my teammates to keep pushing the club forward.”

Alex Brefo is the latest recruit at Hastings United / Picture: HUFC website

Elphick added: “It’s great to get Alex into the building. He is only 20 years old and is a powerful athlete, I’m looking forward to working with him to fulfil his potential. Alex gives us flexibility with formations as well, which could be key as the season progresses.”

CEO Billy Wood said: “Alex is a powerhouse of a player, very agile and technically gifted.”

The retention of Black is also popular with the fans. The Academy graduate has been a regular for the Us for the past three seasons. Black said: “I’m really happy to be playing for Hastings for another season especially with the direction the club’s going and how ambitious everyone is. I just can’t wait to get the season going and give the fans another season to remember.”

Elphick said: “OB adds a lot of value to the squad and competition for places. It’s no question his throw is a weapon in the arsenal but defensively he has been solid for us over the seasons too.”