Hastings United rocked as fan favourite Dixon leaves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hastings United will have to continue their battle to avoid relegation without Jack Dixon.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following discussions with manager Danny Searle, the fans’ favourite has decided to leave the club to explore other options, citing personal and family reasons as well as an inability to fully commit to the United cause.

The club said: “Over the years Jack has given us many many amazing memories from FA Cup runs to being league champions and for this we thank him and wish him well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes after a 2-1 loss at Carshalton on Monday left the Us 20th in the Isthmian premier table, five points from the safety line.

Jack Dixon in action for the Us | Picture: Scott White

They host Lewes tomorrow and visit Horsham on Tuesday.

Manager Searle said of Dixon’s departure: “I had really long conversation with Jack and he says he’s in a very difficult position from his mental perspective because he loves the club.

"He’s been a great servant of the club but unfortunately his current situation is that he doesn’t feel he can fully focus and commit to what we’re trying to do.

"I appreciate his honesty, and commend him for his this because there are a lot of players that will just keep turning up just trying to get a salary and he’s got more respect for the club than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously it’s a disappointment because he’s the sort of personality you do want around the building, but we also have to respect the fact that there is a life outside of football and when you have children your life changes.

"For him to be honest and let us know that his ability to be able to commit fully to what we want to do is not there at the minute and it is obviously a shame.

“Jack goes with our best wishes and we’ve left the door open for him if ever that situation changes and he wants to be back involved.”

Dixon said it was a difficult decision to leave, adding: "I felt I needed to either take a break away from the game or explore a new challenge.

"I’ve enjoyed many years at the Pilot Field and I have some very special memories. I will continue to support and follow the club closely.”