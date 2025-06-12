Hastings United set to unveil new faces for 2025-26

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hastings United have started building their 2025-26 squad as they look to bounce back after relegation from the Isthmian premier division.

The Us are due to start unveiling some confirmed players on social media today (June 12( as new manager Lee Carey plots a promotion bid following their demotion to the Isthmian south east division.

The club said on X: :It’s been too quiet. Let’s get ready to WELCOME.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New faces are needed following a string of departures from the Pilot Field.

Hastings United boss Lee Carey | Picture: Jon Smalldonplaceholder image
Hastings United boss Lee Carey | Picture: Jon Smalldon

At the end of last week, the club confirmed Kian Moynes and Freddie Legg had both turned down two-year contracts on improved terms and would depart the club this summer for pastures new – subject to compensation being agreed.

United thanked thanked both for their ‘dedication and contributions’ and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

“Both players have progressed through our Football and Education programme with East Sussex College Hastings as well as representing our successful U18 and U23 teams in the past few seasons, with Freddie representing England Schoolboys and making more than 100 appearances over the past three seasons in the first team,” the club said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Dean White told the club website: “It’s disappointing to be losing Kian and Freddie, particularly after offering them new contracts, but I wish them both well, and I am sure that if they work hard, they will be a success at their new clubs.”

The duo’s departures follow those of Davide Rodari and Adam Lovatt.

We’ll have news of players here when names are revealed.

Related topics:Hastings United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice