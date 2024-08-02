Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What a week for Hastings United. They’ve signed five new players, retained 12 key men from last season – and beaten Brighton’s under-21s.

It’s been a whirlwind few days at the Pilot Field and it puts United in fine fettle for next Saturday’s Isthmian premier opener against Horsham.

Fans were in buoyant mood at the first home game of the season on Wednesday evening as a late Davide Rodari goal earned a 1-0 win over the young Seagulls. It came after a raft of announcements outlining who will make up Danny Bloor’s 2024-25 squad – and it looks a strong pool of players.

Retained from the squad who went close to the play-offs and reached the Sussex Senior Cup final last term are Jamal Lubanga, Freddie Legg, Finley Chapman, Joe Clifford, Kian Moynes, Tommy Fagg, Charlie Grainger, Sam Cruttwell, Jack Dixon, Sam Okoye, Rodari and club captain Adam Lovatt.

Billy Vigar | Image - Hastings Utd FC

New faces are Tyrone Mlotshwa, Tom Howard, Callum Pollitt, Tyrese Briscoe and – most eye-catchingly – young Arsenal forward Billy Vigar.

Bloor spoke highly of the new recruits and is looking forward to seeing them start the season with Sussex derbies versus the Hornets, Whitehawk and Bognor.

He said: “Tyrone becomes the latest player to step up from our academy to be a member of the first team squad. He is ready for this level and we expect really big things from him.

“Tom is a boy who played for me at Eastbourne Borough and has just finished at Nottingham University. He has fantastic left foot and will be a great addition to the squad.

“Callum is a young player who has got an incredible enthusiasm and desire for the game, making him a fantastic addition.

“Tyrese is someone who l've known for a little while.

“He's trained fantastically during pre-season, done very well in the games and I think he'll be a major asset to the team.

“Billy joins us from Arsenal. He had a loan spell at Eastbourne Borough last season and played a number of games in National League South. He has shown already in pre season what we expect from him and he's linking up extremely well with Davide.”

Hastings’ last friendly is tomorrow at home to Southampton U21s.