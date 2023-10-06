Hastings United snap losing run with thrilling Sussex Senior Cup victory over Three Bridges

Paul Barnes was pleased to see Hastings United snap their three-game losing run in Tuesday evening’s thrilling home Sussex Senior Cup win over Three Bridges.

The U’s advanced to the third round of the competition courtesy of a dramatic and topsy-turvy 4-3 victory over Bridges.

Davide Rodari netted twice for Hastings inside the first ten minutes, but Bridges were level on 20 minutes thanks to goals from Billy Irving and Noel Leighton.

Elliot Hounslow’s 48th minute effort seemed to have confirmed Bridges’ passage into the next round. But Rodari drew the U’s level, and completed his hat-trick, from the penalty spot on 79 minutes, before Femi Akinwande struck with a minute to go to complete an unbelievable Hastings comeback.

Sam Okoye in action for Hastings United against Three Bridges. Picture by Scott White

Barnes said: “​We’ve been going through a tough spell. Confidence has been a little bit low amongst the lads, so just to get the win was the most important thing.

“We probably made harder work of it than it should have been, but it was nice to see the boys firing. Four goals in any game is always good.

“I thought the partnership of Femi and Davide looked very good. Davide played more centrally and was closer to Femi, so I think it bodes well. It gives us another plan as well moving forward.”

This weekend see Hastings host Isthmian Premier rivals Kingstonian in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The U’s then travel to unbeaten leaders Hornchurch in the league on Tuesday evening.

Barnes added: “We’re setting up every game to win. We’re not going to go into a game thinking, oh yeah we’ll set up to get a draw.

“We believe, with what we’ve got in our changing, we can beat anyone on our day.

“We’ll set up Saturday looking to win against Kingstonian because we want to have a run in the Trophy, and we’ll set up to go and win at Hornchurch because we believe we’re good enough to beat anyone on our day.”