Hastings United’s squad have exceeded new boss Paul Barnes’ expectations in the first three weeks of pre-season training and friendlies.

That’s the manager’s verdict after seeing them win 4-1 at Ramsgate and 4-2 at Eastbourne Town in the past week with a mixture of likely regulars, academy hopefuls and trialists.

Although Barnes admits pre-season results themselves mean little, he has been greatly heartened by the effort and talent on show so far.

United step up their preparations for the new Isthmian premier division season with three more friendlies in eight days – away to East Grinstead tomorrow, away to Erith and Belvedere on Thursday and at home to a Charlton Athletic side next Saturday.

Femi Akinwande in action for Hastings United at Eastbourne Town | Picture: Scott White

There will be a fans’ forum starring Barnes and No2 Craig Stone on Saturday, August 5, and the league campaign begins a week later at home to Cheshunt.

Barnes said: ‘It’s been a very pleasing week. We won 4-1 at Ramsgate with four different goalscorers and 4-2 at Eastbourne Town, again with four different players scoring. "At Ramsgate people were talking about how good we looked.

"We were well-balanced, athletic and technical, which is exactly ewhat we’re looking for.

"We showd good discipline out of possession and a cutting edge when we had the ball.

Dom Vose in the thick of it in Hastings' win at Eastbourne Town | Scott White

"We then backed it up with another good display at Eastbourne, which was a lovely occasion with a great atmosphere.

"Some of our football was a joy to behold. I want people to watch us and get excitement out of it and I think we’re showing signs we will deliver on that front.

"The boys have exceeded my expectations – I thought it would take the longer to reach the stage we’ve reached.”

Barnes has been starting friendlies with strong line-ups featuring many of the players he expects to be regulars, then intoducing youngsters and trialists in the second halves of games.

Decisions will be made on remaining trialists soon, and Barnes remains open to picking up one or two more new recruits.