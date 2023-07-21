NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Hastings United squad exceeding expectations, says boss Barnes

Hastings United’s squad have exceeded new boss Paul Barnes’ expectations in the first three weeks of pre-season training and friendlies.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

That’s the manager’s verdict after seeing them win 4-1 at Ramsgate and 4-2 at Eastbourne Town in the past week with a mixture of likely regulars, academy hopefuls and trialists.

Although Barnes admits pre-season results themselves mean little, he has been greatly heartened by the effort and talent on show so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United step up their preparations for the new Isthmian premier division season with three more friendlies in eight days – away to East Grinstead tomorrow, away to Erith and Belvedere on Thursday and at home to a Charlton Athletic side next Saturday.

Most Popular
Femi Akinwande in action for Hastings United at Eastbourne Town | Picture: Scott WhiteFemi Akinwande in action for Hastings United at Eastbourne Town | Picture: Scott White
Femi Akinwande in action for Hastings United at Eastbourne Town | Picture: Scott White

There will be a fans’ forum starring Barnes and No2 Craig Stone on Saturday, August 5, and the league campaign begins a week later at home to Cheshunt.

Barnes said: ‘It’s been a very pleasing week. We won 4-1 at Ramsgate with four different goalscorers and 4-2 at Eastbourne Town, again with four different players scoring. "At Ramsgate people were talking about how good we looked.

"We were well-balanced, athletic and technical, which is exactly ewhat we’re looking for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We showd good discipline out of possession and a cutting edge when we had the ball.

Dom Vose in the thick of it in Hastings' win at Eastbourne Town | Scott WhiteDom Vose in the thick of it in Hastings' win at Eastbourne Town | Scott White
Dom Vose in the thick of it in Hastings' win at Eastbourne Town | Scott White

"We then backed it up with another good display at Eastbourne, which was a lovely occasion with a great atmosphere.

"Some of our football was a joy to behold. I want people to watch us and get excitement out of it and I think we’re showing signs we will deliver on that front.

"The boys have exceeded my expectations – I thought it would take the longer to reach the stage we’ve reached.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnes has been starting friendlies with strong line-ups featuring many of the players he expects to be regulars, then intoducing youngsters and trialists in the second halves of games.

Decisions will be made on remaining trialists soon, and Barnes remains open to picking up one or two more new recruits.

He is also looking forward to the fans’ forum. “I am very keen on fan engagement, both in person after matches and on social media,” he said.

Related topics:Hastings UnitedCraig Stone