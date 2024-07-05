Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Bloor is pleased with progress as Hastings United prepare for their first pre-season friendly.

Bloor took his first pre-season training session on Tuesday night, when a group of around 30 players were put through their paces to kick-start to the build-up to the new Isthmian Premier campaign.

The manager, who has taken over following Chris Agutter’s move to Worthing, said he was impressed by the work put in at the first session, where trialists and youngsters joined first-team regulars.

Their opening friendly comes at Newhaven next Tuesday – the first of a series of away warm-up games to be followed by Brighton and Southampton’s U21s visiting the Pilot Field for the final two matches.

Danny Bloor at the Pilot Field | Picture: Hastings Utd FC

New to the management team is Stefanos Akras. He will join Bloor’s backroom staff and will oversee the goalkeepers.

Bloor said: “Stef is a great addition to our backroom team and I’m delighted he’s joining. His enthusiasm, commitment and desire is second to none.” Akras added: “What I can guarantee is my 100 per cent focus and commitment to the team, working tirelessly and relentlessly for the club.”

United legend Sean Ray has already been added to the backroom team.

Bloor has signed Tom Edwards, a tall and versatile left-footed player he had in the ranks at Eastbourne Borough. He has other irons in the fire but has stated again there is no need for major changes to a squad that went close to the play-offs and reached the Sussex Senior Cup final last season.

"I made it crystal clear when I arrived that I didn’t want to rush into anything and didn’t see any need for wholesale changes,” Bloor said.

"Certain clubs, when they get rid of a manager, rip everything up and start again but this club already has a very good and we are looking for continuity.”

Bloor said he was looking forward to gearing the squad up for the opening league game, which comes five weeks tomorrow.