Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dom Di Paola’s side won 2-0 on Tuesday night to inflict a rate Pilot Field defeat on United, three days after Agutter’s men had chalked up a 3-1 win away to bottom side Kingstonian.

The mixed week leaves them in fifth – the final play-off place – ahead of another home Sussex derby tomorrow against Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Agutter says the league run-in, together with one cup quarter-final and another semi-final, makes it an exciting time for the team and their fans.

Scorer John Ufuah in action for Hastings at Kingstonian | Picture: Scott White

They go to Isthmian south east side Ashford United in the Velocity Trophy last eight next Tuesday and will face Littlehampton Town – also from the Isthmian SE – in a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final on March 12 at Lancing.

Their immediate hopes of success are being hit by several key players being out injured.

Agutter said he was delighted with the win over Kingstonian. “We thought they’d be awkward opponents and they were. They had an unorthodox 4-3-2-1 shape and were happy not to have the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got two quick goals but lost Tom Chalmers to a knee injury – which we are now assessing – in scoring the second and that affected our momentum.

Davide Rodari gets up for a header v Horsham | Picture: Scott White

"They got one back but didn’t create too much after that and John Ufuah’s second late on sealed it.

"Injuries are affecting us. We’ve lost Tom again now, we’ve been without Tommie Fagg and Sam Okoye, and Sam Gale’s been recalled by Gillingham. That’s a third of the team and from the right side of the pitch and leaves us having to use people out of position.

"On Tuesday, Horsham deserved to win. They have a very experienced team and should get in the play-offs in my view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a poor start and conceded early and didn’t respond as well as I’d have liked. A couple of lads shrunk. But we still created some clear chances.