Hastings United suffer Horsham setback – but are going for it on three fronts
Dom Di Paola’s side won 2-0 on Tuesday night to inflict a rate Pilot Field defeat on United, three days after Agutter’s men had chalked up a 3-1 win away to bottom side Kingstonian.
The mixed week leaves them in fifth – the final play-off place – ahead of another home Sussex derby tomorrow against Lewes.
And Agutter says the league run-in, together with one cup quarter-final and another semi-final, makes it an exciting time for the team and their fans.
They go to Isthmian south east side Ashford United in the Velocity Trophy last eight next Tuesday and will face Littlehampton Town – also from the Isthmian SE – in a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final on March 12 at Lancing.
Their immediate hopes of success are being hit by several key players being out injured.
Agutter said he was delighted with the win over Kingstonian. “We thought they’d be awkward opponents and they were. They had an unorthodox 4-3-2-1 shape and were happy not to have the ball.
"We got two quick goals but lost Tom Chalmers to a knee injury – which we are now assessing – in scoring the second and that affected our momentum.
"They got one back but didn’t create too much after that and John Ufuah’s second late on sealed it.
"Injuries are affecting us. We’ve lost Tom again now, we’ve been without Tommie Fagg and Sam Okoye, and Sam Gale’s been recalled by Gillingham. That’s a third of the team and from the right side of the pitch and leaves us having to use people out of position.
"On Tuesday, Horsham deserved to win. They have a very experienced team and should get in the play-offs in my view.
"We had a poor start and conceded early and didn’t respond as well as I’d have liked. A couple of lads shrunk. But we still created some clear chances.
"We’re in a good position and will carry on going for it in the league and both the cups we’re still in.”