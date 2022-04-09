Hastings United title win: 'Is this the end? No chance - this is the beginning'

Champions! The triumphant Hastings United players celebrate the title after claiming the vital point at Faversham / Picture: Scott White

Their 1-1 draw secured the prize at the end of the third season in which they have led the table. This time, after two Covid-shortened campaigns. they can finally claim the prize of promotion to the Isthmian premier.

Chairman and CEO Billy Wood tweeted: Could I ask for a better bunch to represent this team? 3 seasons on this journey, is this the end? NO CHANCE! This is the beginning!

Club co-owner Daren Burney said: "Brilliant turnaround over the past 4 months . Almost unbeatable now in this league and thoroughly deserved."

Congratulatory messages came in from all angles.

Bob Quinn - the club's match reporter until recently - said: "Amazing. CONGRATULATIONS . Party time. Absolutely brilliant. I’m made up for everyone."

Eastbourne Borough chairman Dave Blackmore added: "Congratulations to everyone involved at Hastings Utd. Well deserved and overdue."

Bexhill United said: "CONGRATULATIONS @hastingsufc! Well deserved CHAMPIONS"

Sidley United Vets said: "Awesome stuff."