Hastings United told: Get ‘one of worst performances’ out of system quickly

And he is challenging the team to get it out of their system quickly with positive displays in back-to-back home Isthmian premier matches in the coming week.

United’s hopes of another decent Cup run like last season’s went out of the window as Isthmian south east side Cray Valley won 3-0 with goals by Sonny Black and Daniel Bennett before the break and another from Bennett before an hour was up.

Elphick was without four key players – and was short of firepower – but he said that did not excuse a display well below par.

Lloyd Dawes is back in the Hastings United squad -and is pictured here in action at Cray Valley PM | Picture: Scott White

Hastings host early Isthmian leaders Potters Bar tomorrow and Kingstonian next Tuesday.

Disappointed Elphick said: “It was one of the worst performances since I took over – on a par with our defeat at Haywards Heath last season.

"We were missing Ben Pope, Joe Gbode, Sam Hasler and Craig Stone and they’d have made a difference but I wasn’t happy with our application or attitude. We were slightly soft and didn’t stick to the game plan.

"This squad have been a terrific group and maybe were due a day like that but I want to win every game. It could have been a bit of complacency – a tinge of arrogance.

"We went from a crowd of 1,600 at Lewes to more like 100 at Cray Valley, and you have to perform whatever your surroundings. It was a frustrating day.”

Elphick said successive home games would give his players the perfect chance to respond – but warned that both Potters Bar and the Ks would provide stiff tests.

Hasler (ankle), Stone (knee), Gbode (prevented from playing in the Cup by parent club Gillingham) and Pope (leg) could all return on Saturday.

The manager said: “I’m not surprised Potters Bar are top. They’re not nice to play against – big, physical and direct. We’ve worked on their threats in training but must be ready.

"Kingstonian are well established at this level; they will be tough too.”