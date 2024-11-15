Hastings United told to cut out 'bad habit' after league defeat - but cup win salves wounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interim manager Sean Ray wants Hastings United to put an end to their ‘bad habit’ following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Isthmian Premier high-flyers Wingate & Finchley.

After a goalless first half, the third-placed Blues struck twice in two minutes in the second half before Finley Chapman netted for the U’s at the death.

The defeat leaves Hastings 16th in the division, having taken 15 points from 13 games.

Ray said: “It was a game of two halves. In the first half I thought we were the better team.

“We created the better chances but we didn’t take them – and when you come to these places you’ve got to take your chances.

“In the second half, we just lost our way. We had a 25 minute spell at the start where they pushed an extra man up-front, went five-yards higher and a bit more aggressive in their press, and we just lost our composure.

“When we did go over them, there was no quality in it and we didn’t keep the ball well enough.

“We’ve got a bad habit this season. When we concede one, we concede two.”

Despite the defeat in north London, Ray remained positive and praised his players for plugging away at Wingate.

He added: “I’ve got to be positive because I think if that was three weeks ago we would have conceded a third or a fourth.

“But we didn’t. We stuck at it, the boys continued, they found their composure and when they found their composure we got back into the game again and got ourselves a goal.”

The U’s bounced back from their loss at Wingate with a 2-0 home win over ten-man Deal Town in the third round of the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday evening.

Tommie Fagg and Davide Rodari were on the scoresheet for the hosts in the second half.

Ray said: “[It was a] tough watch. It was a tough watch for us, and for the supporters I imagine as well, so well done and thank you for sticking with us.

"But you’ve got to look at the positives. [We won] 2-0, we got a clean sheet. I don’t feel like Louis [Rogers] was overly worked.”

Hastings entertain second-placed Cray Valley PM in the league this Saturday.