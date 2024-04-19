Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 1-0 home loss to Whitehawk on another day when United missed a string of clear-cut chances has left them needing a minor miracle to end up in the top five.

But Agutter says the fact that finishing sixth would be the club’s highest final league placing – and seventh the joint best – means there is plenty to play for, even beyond the fading play-off bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings host fourth-placed Enfield at the Pilot Field tomorrow then visit Potters Bar on Tuesday and Canvey Island next Saturday to complete their fixtures.

Tommie Fagg in action against Whitehawk | Picture: Scott White

Players are also playing for a starting spot in the Sussex Senior Cup final versus Horsham at the Amex on May 8.

Agutter said: “We were dominant against Whitehawk – as dominant as we have been all season – but missed countless sitters. It’s been the theme of recent matches and maybe even a longer-term issue looking back.

"Where we are now more competitive, expectations change and maybe some of that expectation and pressure is weighing heavily on the players. That’s something they have to learn to cope with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s incredibly frustrating because we’ve taken four points out of the past nine and feel we should have taken nine, which would put us right in there with a good chance of the play-offs.

John Ufuah on the ball for Hastings United v Whitehawk | Picture: Scott White

"We could be two points behind Horsham (who are fifth), not seven.

"We’ll keep going, of course. We have a chance of the club’s highest finish, which is a great incentive, and does put things into perpsective in terms of the progress we have made this season.”

Agutter expects a stiff test tomorrow against an Enfield side he describes as ‘clinical, functional and organised’ and who he says must be one of the favourites to win the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Us may be without Davide Rodari and Sam Cruttwell, who have picked up hamstring strains.