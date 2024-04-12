Hastings United will keep play-off fight going – but must start taking their chances
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s boss Chris Agutter’s verdict after a week in which the Us have taken four points out of six in two away games – but in which they should have taken all six.
Davide Rodari’s penalty earned a 1-0 win at Bognor on Saturday while a Tommie Fagg goal and another Rodari spot-kick made it 2-2 at Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday after the hosts led 2-0.
Freddie Legg was sent off for a late challenge at Wingate and will miss the final three league games.
Agutter said Hastings ‘absolutely battered’ Wingate and should have scored a hatful – while they also missed some good openings at Bognor.
He is demanding his players cut out their wastefulness from clear-cut chances as they aim to win their final four league games and force their way into a play-off place. They’re four points off the all-important fifth place ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Whitehawk.
Agutter said: “We’ll keep fighting – 100 per cent. I think it could be a straight shootout between us and Horsham for fifth place. We just have to make sure we do our bit.”
While a win and a draw isn’t a bad return from two road trips, Agutter was intensely frustrated it was not six.
"How we didn’t beat Wingate by seven or eight I don’t know. We absolutely battered them. We missed an open goal, from two yards, six yards, one-on-ones, everything,” he said.
"They said we were comfortably the best team they’d played. But you get fed up hearing it when you’ve not won.”
Agutter said it was a positive they were creating so many chances but numerous players needed to do better in taking them.
Meanwhile details of the Sussex Senior Cup final have been confirmed. United will face Horsham at the Amex on Wednesday, May 8. It’s two days after the Isthmian play-off final which could involve either team.
Agutter said: “Having it at the Amex is a great opportunity for players and fans. If that’s the date so be it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.