Hastings United's 'great effort' and 'great commitment' at Billericay lauded

​Sean Ray hailed Hastings United’s ‘great effort’ and ‘great commitment’ in their 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Billericay Town on Saturday.

Davide Rodari fired the U’s into a third minute lead with his 14th goal of the season, before Todd Miller hit back for second-placed Ricay 13 minutes later.

The well-earned draw leaves Hastings 18th in the Isthmian Premier, just one point clear of the drop zone.

Ray said: “​It was a really, really good performance. The players were great.

Sean Ray. Picture courtesy of Hastings United FC

“[There was] great effort, great commitment – everything Danny [Searle, Hastings United’s manager] has asked for in training, they’re trying to implement it and in a short space of time as well.

“You can see the ideas he’s asking for and the players are responding.

“I think we showed at Chichester that there’s a resilient side to us now.

“I thought we looked a threat all day. We rode our luck a bit at times but then so did they.

“They [Billericay] definitely have a lot of quality, but we stood up to it.

“The boys were disappointed to come away with a point at the end, and that's the change that’s happened over the last week or two.

“It’s positive, but it’s a platform. It’s a platform we’ve given ourselves and we need to build on this.

“Together they just have to keep on working hard and buying into what Danny is asking.”

This Saturday sees Searle take charge of Hastings at the Pilot Field for the first time since his appointment on December 5.

The fifth-from-bottom U’s host second-from-bottom Bowers & Pitsea in a huge game at the bottom of the table.

A loss for Hastings – coupled with wins for Cheshunt and Whitehawk – could see the U’s slip into the Isthmian Premier’s relegation places.

And Ray wanted to see supporters pack Pilot Field so they could give Searle a ‘proper Hastings welcome’.

He added: “I hope we can give him a proper Hastings welcome.

"Hopefully the crowd will turn up and we get good numbers there and they’re nice and loud.”

Hastings then host Dover on Boxing Day before visiting Bognor on Saturday, December 28.