Hastings United’s battle to stay in the Isthmian premier division has got that little bit harder following a classic game of two halves at Cheshunt last weekend.

Danny Searle’s team were good value for a 1-0 interval lead after a fine performance and David Rodari’s 17th goal of the season.

But they could not sustain their efforts of the first 45 minutes and Cheshunt levelled through Jack Munns on 62 minutes.

It looked like United would return home with a point – only for Kenny Coker to score a 92nd minute winner for the home side.

The defeat left Searle’s men on 23 points – 14 adrift of the first team outside the drop zone – with exactly one third of the season to go.

Hastings were denied a chance to try to start closing that gap when Tuesday night’s home game against Canvey Island was washed out.

A new date has yet to be announced.

They will instead return to action tomorrow at home to Dulwich Hamlet, one of the group of the clubs United need to try to catch to stave off relegation.

The squad has had a double boost in the past week. Hastings have signed striker Siya Ligendza from Eastbourne Borough – while Ollie Black’s loan from Worthing has been extended to the end of the season.

Meanwhile Bexhill United enjoyed a 4-2 win at home to Pagham in the SCFL premier on Saturday. Aaron Capon nabbed a hat-trick and Evan Arichbald scored the other goal.

The Pirates are up eighth and host second-placed Roffey tomorrow.