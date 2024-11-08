Stand-in boss Sean Ray saluted his Hastings United players for a vital Sussex derby win over Whitehawk under the Pilot Field lights.

Goals by Jack Dixon and Finn O’Mara clinched the 2-0 success that lifted United – without a manager since Danny Bloor was sacked 12 days ago – to 14th in the table.

They’ll look for more of the same when they go to Wingate & Finchley tomorrow.

Ray said of the double-completing Whitehawk win: “I thought the boys were tremendous – stopping crosses, getting blocks in, winning first headers, winning second balls – all the basics of football we were outstanding at, and that’s probably been missing this season.

Sean Ray is taking the reins while United are between managers | Picture: HUFC

"We remained a threat throughout. We need to be a little bit better on the ball, we know that.

"But it’s small building blocks, one step at a game, and it’s making sure the group stay together, the confidence comes through, the discipline stays there, and they have a bit more belief about themselves so that when the new manager comes in, he’s got a great starting ground."

Ray praised debut-making defender Kyron McKay, saying: “He’s come in and done really, really well, defended well, He looked like he’s looked in training, he gives us another great option.”

And after goals from players other than the strikers, Ray said: “We’ve got threats all over the pitch which is fantastic. Dave (Rodari) worked his socks off but everyone behind him, to a man, was outstanding, they really bought into what we asked for.”