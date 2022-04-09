Hastings United's title win: 'Is this the end? No chance - this is the beginning'

Their 1-1 draw secured the prize at the end of the third season in which they have led the table. This time, after two Covid-shortened campaigns. they can finally claim the prize of promotion to the Isthmian premier.
Chairman and CEO Billy Wood tweeted: Could I ask for a better bunch to represent this team? 3 seasons on this journey, is this the end? NO CHANCE! This is the beginning!
Club co-owner Daren Burney said: "Brilliant turnaround over the past 4 months . Almost unbeatable now in this league and thoroughly deserved."
Congratulatory messages came in from all angles.
Bob Quinn - the club's match reporter until recently - said: "Amazing. CONGRATULATIONS . Party time. Absolutely brilliant. I’m made up for everyone."
Eastbourne Borough chairman Dave Blackmore added: "Congratulations to everyone involved at Hastings Utd. Well deserved and overdue."
Bexhill United said: "CONGRATULATIONS @hastingsufc! Well deserved CHAMPIONS"
Sidley United Vets said: "Awesome stuff."
The Painted Maiden tattoo and beauty studio tweeted: "Congratulations Billy and the whole team. You’ve done a tremendous job in shaking the whole place up since you’ve come in. You thoroughly deserve this. We look forward to our continued business partnership as we march on up. Now it’s time to celebrate."