Hastings United’s women’s set-up gets league boost
and live on Freeview channel 276
Their women’s development squad will play in the Sussex Women’s League Division 1.
Manager James Hopkins said: “This is the final piece of the plan for womens’ and girls’ football in Hastings & Rother.
“Since the formation of the girls’ academy three years ago we have developed a strong flow of young players – some have made first team debuts.
“The aim of the development squad is simple: to support Jason Tibble, first team manager, and develop players that wish to transition from U16 football through to being competitive first team players.
“Our partnership with East Sussex College Hastings and Skiltek sport will allow us to offer young women the opportunity to play football and gain qualifications.”
Hopkins will be assisted by Paul Fransis.
On the men’s side of the club, two of last season’s players have moved on – Ollie Black has followed Chris Agutter to Worthing and John Ufuah has joined Slough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.