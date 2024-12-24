Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Searle labelled Hastings United’s defending as ‘catastrophic’ after a 4-2 home defeat to Bowers and Pitsea.

Even though United remain in 18th place in the Isthmian premier table, their fight against relegation has intensified with Whitehawk level on points and goal difference ahead of Boxing Day’s fixtures.

After conceding two early goals, Finn Chapman got Hastings back in the game when his deflected strike from range looped over the keeper – and after the interval Davide Rodari equalised with a header into the top corner.

But against the run of play, Bowers went back ahead through Dexter Peter’s strike on the swivel. Evans Kouassi’s drilled strike sealed all three points for the visitors and gave Searle his first defeat as Hastings manager.

Hastings United on the comeback trail v Bowers - but the game ended in a 4-2 defeat | Picture: Jon Smalldon

He told the Observer: “I think we owe them [the fans] an apology. I just said to the lads in there, the way they clapped at the end, I wouldn't have clapped if I was a supporter who’d paid money to come [and] watch today.

“The way we defended, I probably would have already been in my car because I don't think they warranted an applause at the end of the game – but it just shows the character of the supporters here.”

Arguably all four goals conceded were gifted to Bowers – and Searle has seen negatives in his side for the first time since becoming manager.

“We've been here for a couple of weeks now, had a few sessions and saw some really positive things away at Chichester and Billericay,” he said.

"I think the expectation was in the group that we would get the points (against Bowers) we needed to to make it a good start to the Christmas period but I don't think you'll see four easier goals given to an opposition.

“When I came in I was looking at the character of the players. I looked at the the position they're in and hadn’t really seen anything that showed me why we're down here.

“This game has shown me little snippets of ‘that's why’ because we don't do the basics and fundamentals right… it was catastrophic today and a warning to us that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Hastings are hosting Dover on Boxing Day and visit Bognor on Saturday.