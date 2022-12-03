Havant hammered: 34 photos from Worthing FC's superb 5-1 win away to the Hawks

Callum Kealy scored a hat-trick and Mo Dabre added a late double as Worthing clipped the wings of the high-flying Hawks in National League South.

Adam Hinshelwood’s men were simply too good for hosts Havant and Waterlooville – and the result was the Rebels’ best of their debut season in the National South so far. It takes them up to fifth spot in the table.

In other news Worthing will visit Lancing in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Check out Mike Gunn’s photos from Westleigh Park on this page and the ones linked. And get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

