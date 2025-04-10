Have Bognor Regis Town found their on-pitch leader for their rebuild?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rearguard colossus Chad Field has emerged as the on-field leader who Bognor Regis Town FC managers Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell will build their relegation-threatened team around next season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central defender Field has been magnificent at the back for Bognor Regis Town since his arrival in December and he was at his best once again in the 1-0 win over Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division last week.

Despite the victory, it looks nailed on that the Rocks will be demoted but they get the chance to carry on defying the odds when they host Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday, one of the teams they need to overtake if they are to stay up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One way or another, Field, in his second spell with the club after joining from Horndean, is seen as the heartbeat of the side and has set standards that the bosses want their players to emulate.

Chad Field - pictured getting a MoM award earlier in the season - has been praised by joint boss Michael Birmingham | Picture by Lyn Phillips

Birmingham says the solidity that has been added to the backline with Field's presence has been invaluable since his arrival.

He added: "Chad has been outstanding. We are very, very lucky to have Chad with us because he is fantastic. He is a leader and he really does lead by example and he demands respect in the changing room and you can see when he walks out on to the training pitch and on to the pitch, the players will come to him. He is very, very good and a great asset to Bognor Regis Town football club."

As for the game plan in the run-in and the perspective of the challenges ahead next term, Birmingham added: "We have got 12 points to play for so we need to get that out the way first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have already started planning for next season and we have already had a meeting to sort out our pre-season games, but as I said, we have four games to go and we will discuss the future when they have been played."

The Rocks on their way to victory over Potters Bar - a result which put off their seemingly-inevitable relegation | Picture: David Richardson

Birmingham was also especially fulsome in his praise for Dion Jarvis, whose first goal for the Rocks since he switched from Littlehampton Town earned the triumph -- and he was pleased the display was better than the 3-0 reverse the previous week at the Hawks.

He said: "The boys were so much better than they were last week against Whitehawk. It could have been by more but three points is three points and that is what we asked for. Dion had a good game, kept going and got his reward with the goal.

“His goal was unbelievably powerful and it was a good job there was a net on the back of the goal because it could have hurt a spectator that one! Dion's a good lad, a great character and he is very good in the dressing room and I am pleased for him to get that goal... superb."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Howell singled out top scorer Tommy-Lee Higgs for his overall display despite the fact that he had half a dozen decent chances and didn't get on the scoresheet.

He said: "We were really please with Tommy. I thought that he led the line very well. He was aggressive, he held the ball up well, and he was a constant thorn in their side; technically he is a brilliant player but he needs to add little bits to his game and he will do… he's young.

"The win over Potters Bar provided a good day for the club and a good day for the supporters. We are looking to the future and we are hoping this time next season it's a much more positive vibe around the place and we that we are at the right end of the table.”