Have Eastbourne Borough struck gold with striker Holman?

For every football club and every manager, top strikers are like nuggets of pure gold. And Eastbourne Borough manager Mark Beard might have unearthed one.

In a 6-0 crushing of Southern Combination Billinghurst on Tuesday night, in the Sussex Senior Cup, all but one of the goals were claimed – in real style – by eager young striker Fletcher Holman.

Just eighteen years old, Five Goal Fletch smashed his way into the Borough record books. Club records show only two previous players who have scored five in a single game. Holman joins two legendary Sports strikers – Andy Atkin, who notched five in a Senior Cup 11-1 demolition of Crowborough Athletic, and more recently in 2016 Nat Pinney, who bagged five at Crawley Down Gatwick in 2016.

Holman had already caught the eye of knowledgeable observers, playing in last season’s Under-18 team, and his manager – not a man to get carried away with unearned compliments – was happy to give credit to the youngster.

Fletcher Holman celebrates one of his five goals against Billingshurst | Picture: Lydia Redman

“He’s different class. When I first arrived, I was told there were only one or two academy players whom I should seriously look at, and Fletcher was one. He’s done really well. His goal at Havant the other week gave him a lot of confidence, and he’s looking full of goals.

“Early in the season I told Fletcher that he’d probably start the first two or three weeks with us, and then go on loan – and since then I’ve had a hundred clubs asking to take him! But we’ve kept him in and around the first team.

“And for an eighteen-year-old he is so confident. He’s knocking on my door every single day – I’ll score you goals, Gaffer! I know he’s a scorer. The only reason Fletcher has not played every game is that in the situation we are in, I am looking for experienced players to take that leading role.

“But with his goals tonight, Fletch has put himself right in the frame. That was a phenomenal performance. I know it was against County League opposition, but in that form there’s no defence that would have stopped him!”

The 6-0 Senior Cup demolition may have earned no league points, but for staff, players and supporters it was pretty good therapy. “It was a good feeling to see our positive approach play actually turn into goals! Despite the final score, Billingshurst played really well. In the first twenty minutes they had a couple of good chances and might well have taken the lead.

Holman or no Holman, the Borough manager is still in the market for that twenty-goals-a-season striker. “All but one of our league defeats have been by the odd goal. I think that shows how close we are to getting it right. Every single game, I have the opposition manager saying we were the best team they have played against this season!

“We’ve outplayed opponents on the pitch, but we now have to turn those performances into goals – and be ruthless in front of goal. I keep saying it – but we really are that close to being a winning team. There are only eleven games gone. I believe in what we’re doing and if I tried to change things now, in terms of our play and approach, I’d be a fool.”

Beard is not a manager to shout from the rooftops. He is a planner, a thinker and a strategist. His Borough squad is probably best described as still unproven, but only a couple of results away from proving themselves.

Meanwhile, his staff will be working busily to reduce the current casualty list. Senior pros Brad Barry and Alex Finney have been battling recent injuries, and their return would be a real boost as the Sports prepare for a tough trip to St Albans City on Saturday. The Saints are never far away from the play-off places, and despite a surprising FA Cup exit to Billericay last weekend, they are unbeaten in National South since the end of August.