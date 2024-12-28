Haywards Heath and Hassocks live up to hype in Boxing Day cracker

Hassocks and Haywards Heath when they met earlier in the season - picture by Ray Turner

Boxing Day. Mid Sussex derby. Second hosting first in the Southern Combination Premier Division.

Games like these are often overhyped and fail to deliver. But not this one. Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks put on a Christmas cracker in front of a crowd in excess of 800 at the Home Smart Energy Stadium.

It finished 2-2 but that only tells half the story. Both teams scored in injury time, Heath with virtually the last kick of the game to cancel out what almost everyone assumed was a 91st minute Robins winner from substitute Charlie Pitcher.

Pitcher had seen a penalty saved by Mitch Bromage five minutes earlier. Hassocks were down to 10 men at that point with Dan Turner between the sticks after Jordan Brown was sent off with the Robins 1-0 ahead.

As Pam from equally entertaining Christmas institution Gavin & Stacey would say: “It’s all the drama Mick, I love it!”

Useful is probably how the managers will view the draw once the dust settles. Bluebells boss Kevin Green needed a result having lost his first three games in charge of Heath after replacing Naim Rouane.

Green will be hoping the manner in which the Bluebells rescued a share of the spoils can kick start his reign. A last minute equaliser against your table topping local rivals should do wonders for confidence and belief.

Heath’s barren run of recent form has allowed Hassocks to open up an 11 point lead at the head of the standings.

And whilst the Robins were mere seconds away from extending the gap to 14, James Westlake will be pleased the sizable gap remains.

This was his team’s most challenging assignment of the campaign so far; for contemporary and historical reasons. The last time Hassocks avoided defeat against Heath in a competitive fixture was 32 years ago in the 1992-93 campaign.

Nobody can doubt now that Hassocks are in title contention. What will potentially define their season is spending the first eight weeks of 2025 on the road playing six consecutive away matches. Four of those are against opponents with promotion ambitions of their own.

Back to Boxing Day proceedings. The Robins took a deserved 22nd minute lead through Josh Mundy. Jack Troak did superbly down the left flank, sweeping a pass inside to Mundy.

Positioned outside the box, the young midfielder saw Bromage off his line and guided a distance effort into the back of the net with aplomb.

Bluebells pair Charlie Weller and Charlie Towning had their names taken inside the opening half hour by referee Robert King.

The latter’s offence was a foul which resulted in Hassocks having to withdraw top scorer Ruari Farrell. Morgan Vale took over up top.

Whilst the game ebbed and flowed from that point, there was not really much indication of the chaotic final 10 minutes to come.

It kicked off when Brown gave Mr King little choice but to reach for red after elbowing a Heath player in the head on 83.

For the third time this season, Hassocks were left trying to see out a game with an outfield player in goal. Troak had been the go-to man on the previous two occasions. He though had already been withdrawn, meaning Turner donning the gloves.

Two minutes after Brown’s dismissal and ex-Robin striker Liam Benson levelled for Heath, turning home in a scramble from a corner.

The Hassocks response was quick and impressive as they won a penalty straight from kick off. Bromage proved equal to Pitcher’s effort, ensuring parity briefly remained.

Briefly, because Pitcher would not be denied against his former club for long. As the game ticked past the 90, a Heath attack broke down and the Robins countered. Harry Furnell led the charge, teeing up Pitcher to put Hassocks back ahead.

The craziness was completed two minutes later when Heath found their last-gasp leveller. Kian Asafu-Adjaye stole between Harvey Blake and Turner to guide the ball home.

With Heath having snatched a last minute 3-2 FA Cup win back in August also featuring a missed Robins penalty, who knows what will happen when these sides meet again on Easter Monday at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground in the penultimate game of the campaign? Get the date in your diary.