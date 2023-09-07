Haywards Heath hit seven to put Steyning defeat behind them
Having lost 4-1 in their previous outing at Steyning Town, Lovett’s side gave a statement of their promotion credentials as they blew away the newly-promoted Musselmen.
“I was very pleased,” said Lovett. “It was nice because the Bank Holiday Monday didn't go according to plan, so to get the reaction from the players is a big confidence boost.
“I’m pleased to be playing good football, as Shoreham made things difficult for us.”
Having led 1-0 at half-time after missing several chances, the Blues had to bide their time before bagging six second-half goals.
The highlight was a hat-trick from Michael Uwezu, with all his goals demonstrating the Blues’ attacking qualities this season.
“It was a very good hat-trick, but what people won't understand if they weren't there is how many goals actually went through him as well,” Lovett said. “We've missed him as he’s just come back from three-and-a-half weeks in Nigeria.”
With the Blues sixth in the SCFL premier table, it has been an interesting start to life back at step five – with heavy defeats mixed with big wins.
“I want to build a nice space where we get that winning feeling and we build on that consistently.
“Come the end of the season, if we can make sure we re in that play-off mix, I’ll be a happy manager.”
Haywards Heath continued their good start to the season with a 3-0 win at Pagham on Tuesday night. Adrian Todd (2) and Max Blencowe were the scorers as Heath moved up to fourth place.