Little Common twice came from two goals behind to clinch a deserved point in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Haywards Heath Town on Saturday.

The Commoners made one change to their starting line-up with Adam Smith coming in to replace Sam Cruttwell and the hosts began on the front foot with the Common defence having to deal with an early spell of pressure with numerous deliveries into the box before Tommy Sceal made a good stop with his feet in the Common goal.

Common went close to opening the scoring when Lewis Hole saw an effort hit the inside of the post before bouncing to safety.

Heath clipped the top of the crossbar before striking twice in four minutes to leave Common with a mountain to climb; first Finney slotted home from a tight angle before hitting a dipping effort from the edge of the area.

Haywards Heath go for goal in their 4-4 draw with Little Common | Picture: Ray Turner

Common made the perfect start to the second half and reduced the deficit in the 50th minute when Russell Eldridge’s looping cross deceived everyone before hitting the far post and nestling into the net.

However, Heath soon restored their two-goal cushion with a quick counter attack following a Common corner.

Sam Ellis halved the deficit once again when he turned inside a Heath defender and slotted the ball past the home keeper four minutes later.

Common could sense an equaliser and it duly arrived from the spot in the 74th minute when Hole was pulled back and Cruttwell slotted home the resultant kick.

Both teams went in search of a winner and Heath saw an effort curl past the far post before Common took the lead for the first time in the game – Jamie Bunn fed Ellis on the halfway line and the Common striker drove forward beating two defenders before cutting inside another and slotting home.

With time heading towards the 90-minute mark, Hole was penalised for a push in the Common area and Heath drew level from the spot.

Heath piled on some late pressure but the pulsating encounter ended all square.